NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Houston Rockets
Christmas wish: Jalen Green bounces back
During the first few weeks of the season, the Houston Rockets were one of the biggest surprises in the Western Conference. Even though they've fallen a bit back to reality over the last few weeks, the Rockets are still in a position to earn a playoff spot or, at the very least, qualify for a Play-In Tournament spot in the West. One area of concern has been Jalen Green and his recent play.
Green has had a rough month of December and the numbers have been so inconsistent that it's thrown off his entire season numbers. If Green isn't able to bounce back soon, the 2023-24 campaign is going to look like a massive step back. And that's particularly concerning considering a young player's third season in the league is generally where they begin to take a step toward stardom.
I wouldn't quite say that the Rockets' season and playoff hopes entirely hinge on Green and his ability to bounce back, but it will certainly have a huge impact on how they finish up the campaign.