NBA: 25 Greatest playoff performers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
Taking a look at the greatest playoff performers in NBA history.
6. Shaquille O'Neal (26.13 PER)
A player that I probably would've predicted would be higher on this list, Shaquille O'Neal checks in at No. 6. From an individual perspective, there may not be a player in recent NBA history that was as dominant in his singular position as Shaq was in his prime. The numbers that he would put up at his peak were video game-like. Quite frankly, we haven't seen another player be as dominant at the center position as Shaq was at his peak.
Rules were changed and the way the NBA is officiating has certainly evolved (for better or worse) because of Shaq. Even though the NBA has moved away from the traditional center position, it's unlikely there was every going to be another Shaq. He was one of a kind and will be remembered as the most dominant force in the paint in the modern game.
En route to four NBA Championships (three with the Lakers and one with the Heat), Shaq averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 67 percent shooting from the field in 216 career playoff appearances.