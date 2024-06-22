NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
30. Boston Celtics - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Fresh off winning the 2024 NBA championship, there isn't necessarily a huge hole in the Boston Celtics roster heading into the NBA offseason. That will give this team the most flexibility, especially heading into the NBA Draft. With the final selection in the first round, a prospect like Ryan Dunn could make sense for the Celtics. Boston doesn't necessarily need a player who could contribute right away but selecting one that has the potential to develop into a contributor down the line could bode well for the team.
Even though Dunn leaves much to be desired on the offensive end of the floor, he translates to be an immediate impact player defensively right away. There's a chance that Dunn enters the NBA and is automatically a top-five wing defender in the league.
If that ends up being the case, any sort of development on the offensive end of the floor will bode well for Dunn's chances to be an impact player. On a team like the Celtics, Dunn could be in a position where he can develop and evolve as a player at his own pace. That'd be an ideal scenario for the versatile wing.