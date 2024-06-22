NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
With another selection in the first round, the Utah Jazz could get creative with this pick. The Jazz could look to take a huge gamble in trying to find a prospect that perhaps has a much higher ceiling than many other players being selected at this point in the NBA Draft. One prospect that could meet that description is Kyshawn George, an intriguing wing player out of Miami. Even though he didn't hit his ceiling as a collegiate player during his freshman season with the Hurricanes, the hope is that he has a much higher potential in the NBA.
With great length and athleticism, George has all the tools to develop into an impact player at the next level. Landing with a team like the Jazz, George will have the time and capabilities to develop at a comfortable pace. There will be no pressure and George will be able to grow alongside a talented young core in Utah.
If George does end up hitting his ceiling in the NBA, he could be a very good player for a very long time. There's a chance he could end up being a steal of the first round.