NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
14. Phoenix Suns - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
The first quarter plus of this season couldn't have played any worse for the Phoenix Suns. Bradley Beal can't seem to stay healthy and the duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, without depth, has proven to be not enough for the Suns as they look to compete with the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. Even though there's hope the Suns can turn things around when they get healthy, there's simply no guarantee that's going to happen by the end of the season.
If the Suns do somehow end up with a lottery pick, it could help solidify their depth concerns moving into the future. One prospect that they could end up targeting is Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard. The 6-foot-3 guard prospect is a dynamic 3-and-D option for any team looking to make a splash late in the lottery or even late in the first round, depending on how his season progresses with the Wildcats.
Sheppard is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 59 percent shooting from the field and 58 percent shooting from 3-point range.