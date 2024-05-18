NBA Mock Draft: 6 High-risk prospects that could be franchise-changing at their peak
Alex Sarr, C, France
It should come as no surprise to see Alex Sarr as the top player in this year's NBA Draft class. He also happens to be one of the few prospects in this year's class who has a real chance to develop into a future face of the franchise. Sarr has a very good chance to emerge as the next great dominant big man. He has unicorn capabilities as he has a skill set to play on the wing but is stuck in a big man's body. While that may not seem like a good thing for a prospect, it's certainly something that could work in Sarr's benefit.
Of course, the caveat falls around whether Sarr can find a place where he can hit his ceiling as a prospect. At the moment, it seems like the Atlanta Hawks are going to be the team that ends up drafting him and that could be a good spot for him, especially if they keep Trae Young or Dejounte Murray moving forward.
Sarr has the ability to handle the ball and play from the outside-in and the inside-out. He also is going to be a force around the rim as a defender. On paper, he has a chance to be a star. The question is, will he reach his ultimate potential?