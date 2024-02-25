NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
10. Atlanta Hawks - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Heading into the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks could be labeled as one of the more unpredictable teams. There are whispers that they could end up trading Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, or even both of their young stars this summer. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, it's safe to say that anything and everything is on the table for the Hawks. For a moment, let's pretend they don't intend on blowing up their roster. Under this assumption, there's a prospect at this point in the draft that could make sense for them - Kyle Filipowski.
The sophomore prospect out of Duke has made strides in his game this season and looks like a player who could perhaps play a defined role for a good team next season. As a third or fourth option on the Hawks, Filipowski could fit and potentially thrive in his rookie season. After returning for a second collegiate season at Duke, Filipowski is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Filipowski could emerge as a sneaky steal late in the lottery and the Hawks could be a natural landing spot.