NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Dallas Mavericks
Grade: A
Even without considering the player they signed, you have to credit the Dallas Mavericks for entering the offseason in an aggressive manner. After making it to the NBA Finals this past season, the Mavs could've easily sat on their hands this offseason and decided to run it back with the same exact roster. However, instead of being complacent and content with their run to the championship this past season, the Mavs decided to put the full-court press on Klay Thompson and sign him away from the Golden State Warriors
Even though it would be foolish to say that the signing of Klay alone is going to make the Mavs the favorite in the Western Conference heading into the season, it would be equally unfounded to say he isn't going to make a difference this year.
Who knows how much Klay has left in the tank but as a third option on the team, it's clear that he will be an upgrade next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. We also shouldn't downplay the acquisitions of Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall either.