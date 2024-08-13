NBA Power Rankings: Re-seeding the Western Conference after a busy offseason
The Play-In Tournament hopefuls
10. New Orleans Pelicans - Even though the New Orleans Pelicans made one of the bigger moves of the offseason, acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, it's hard to predict how good this team will be due to the uncertainty that continues to surround Brandon Ingram's future.
9. Golden State Warriors - After losing Klay Thompson this offseason, the Golden State Warriors did their best to add depth to their roster in the backcourt. But even after adding De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield, it's hard to imagine the Warriors taking much of a step forward this upcoming season.
8. Memphis Grizzlies - The Memphis Grizzlies are another team that is incredibly difficult to project heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. In theory, the Grizzlies should be improved because of the return of Ja Morant but there remain some big questions about this team's overall depth that could keep them from playoff contention.
7. Los Angeles Lakers - Even though this team still hasn't made a bold move this offseason, there is some hope that they can be improved simply on the basis of health and continuity, but I don't buy much of that. Still, it's difficult to completely count out a team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.