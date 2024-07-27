NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
LA Clippers
Biggest mistake: Not pivoting toward a rebuild
There's an argument to be made that the LA Clippers have made some of the more curious moves of the NBA offseason. It all started by not meeting Paul George's contractual demands and then led to odd signings in an attempt to retool their roster around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. I could be wrong but even with the additions the Clippers have made this offseason, they're going to have a long road ahead if they have any interest in competing in the Western Conference.
So much so that I believe the biggest mistake the Clippers have made this offseason is not even their refusal to re-sign PG. I believe the biggest mistake LA has made this summer is not pivoting toward a rebuilding of their roster when they had the chance. The Clippers are avoiding the inevitable and will regret not entering a rebuild this summer.
I assume the Clippers' moves this offseason revolve around the fact that they don't want to open their new arena in year one of a rebuild. Even then, the Clippers' roster has some big questions heading into the start of the season.