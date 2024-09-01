NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
New Orleans Pelicans
1 Big concern: What does Brandon Ingram's future hold?
As much as the New Orleans Pelicans want to feel good about their moves so far this offseason, which include acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, there's still one very big dark cloud that continues to hover over the team. It revolves around the unsettled drama surrounding Brandon Ingram and his future. Entering this offseason, there was an expectation that Ingram was going to be traded. However, as we inch closer to the start of the season, it's almost a certainty that he's going to being the year on the Pelicans roster.
For as exciting as that may seem to the fan base, you can't help but wonder how that could complicate things heading into the future. Even if the Pelicans do come out hot with their retooled roster, there's still no resolution regarding the fact that he wants a new, hefty contract.
The Pelicans and Ingram have to figure something out soon. If not, they're going to risk losing him for nothing next summer.