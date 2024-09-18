NBA Rumors: 2 cities most likely to be awarded expansion NBA teams in 2027
NBA Rumors: There are two cities that are in position to be most likely awarded expansion teams in the NBA by 2027.
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, which will begin with the opening of training camps in the next week, there has been plenty of talk surrounding the idea of expansion teams in the league. Over the past few months, the noise surrounding two new teams in the NBA has grown louder and louder. And perhaps purposely.
Whether they're willing to admit it or not, it's pretty clear that the league is trying to test the waters of expansion without actually having to do it. I'm sure the league wants to hear what the feedback is on the idea of expansion before it seriously explores the idea of it. At least for now, the league has to be pleased with the hype that is surrounding even just the idea of expansion in the NBA.
It feels like a foregone conclusion and while we could theorize what cities may be in line for a new team, there are likely two at the front with the best argument.
According to an ESPN breakdown of where the league stands on the expansion front, the overwhelming belief is that Seattle and Las Vegas are considered the favorites to be awarded expansion teams. Seattle has the history and Vegas has the booming city. That's the perfect recipe for what the NBA is looking for on the expansion front.
What is the projected timeline for the NBA's potential expansion teams?
At least for now, it's been reported that the league is hoping the two new expansion teams will be playing regular season games by the 2027-28 season. If I had to guess, that's probably an extremely aggressive timeline for the expansion teams. There's probably a better chance it becomes later than that unless there's some real progress over the next few months.
There hasn't been much progress on the expansion front in recent months and if that doesn't change soon, perhaps there could be some sort of delay on that front. But at least for now, the 2027-28 season is the earliest we could see the inclusion of two new teams in the Association.
While there remains plenty of uncertainty surrounding a potential timeline, I do believe one thing is clear - with how the reporting has evolved on the expansion front, it would be shocking if there weren't two new teams in the NBA by the end of the decade. And Seattle and Las Vegas appear to be the clear frontrunners to be awarded those expansion teams.