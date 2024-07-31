NBA Rumors: 6 Realistic, yet aggressive, predictions for the dog days of offseason
NBA Rumors: Making six realistic, yet aggressive, predictions as the dog days of the NBA offseason begin to set in.
Through the first month of the NBA offseason, there's been plenty of transactional activity, which is not unusual. From the NBA Draft to Free Agency, there has been plenty of fireworks across the league. And while things have certainly begun to slow down in recent weeks, there's still a chance we could see a big move or two before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. In fact, history suggests we probably will see at least one more "splash" move.
The question is, what type of move will we see happen and how big will it end up being? Let's explore a few realistic, yet aggressive, predictions that could transpire as the dog days of the NBA offseason arrive.
Gordon Hayward signs with Boston Celtics
It is quite odd that we're nearly in August and Gordon Hayward is still a free agent. It's become quite clear that he's waiting for the right opportunity before he signs. But the more that Hayward waits, the more likely it becomes that he's going to sign for the veteran's minimum. At this point, one team that would make tremendous sense for Hayward is the Boston Celtics. It would be a great story and the Celtics could certainly use some added depth.
Who knows if it will happen but the deeper we get into the offseason, the more likely this possibility becomes in my opinion.