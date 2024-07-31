Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Rumors: 6 Realistic, yet aggressive, predictions for the dog days of offseason

The NBA offseason has slowed down but there could still be some time for another big move or two before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

By Michael Saenz

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 6
Next

Utah Jazz don't trade Lauri Markkanen

The Utah Jazz are on the clock. They have to make a decision on the future of Lauri Markkanen and don't have much time to do so. From all indications, the Jazz need to decide before August 6 whether they want to trade Markkanen or negotiate a contract extension with him. Even though there have been trade discussions between the Jazz and Golden State Warriors recently, I predict that Markkanen won't be moved this offseason. Could Utah trade him in the future? Absolutely. However, I believe he'll agree to an extension and be back with the team at the start of the season.

I believe the Jazz truly want to try to build around Markkanen but it's been difficult for them to do so. Utah will give it one more shot as they'd like to keep Markkanen around for now. At just 27 years old, the Jazz could always revisit Markkanen's trade market in the future.

At least for now, we shouldn't expect the Jazz to trade Markkanen. The biggest losers in this entire process could be the Warriors.

Home/NBA Rumors