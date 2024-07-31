NBA Rumors: 6 Realistic, yet aggressive, predictions for the dog days of offseason
Utah Jazz don't trade Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz are on the clock. They have to make a decision on the future of Lauri Markkanen and don't have much time to do so. From all indications, the Jazz need to decide before August 6 whether they want to trade Markkanen or negotiate a contract extension with him. Even though there have been trade discussions between the Jazz and Golden State Warriors recently, I predict that Markkanen won't be moved this offseason. Could Utah trade him in the future? Absolutely. However, I believe he'll agree to an extension and be back with the team at the start of the season.
I believe the Jazz truly want to try to build around Markkanen but it's been difficult for them to do so. Utah will give it one more shot as they'd like to keep Markkanen around for now. At just 27 years old, the Jazz could always revisit Markkanen's trade market in the future.
At least for now, we shouldn't expect the Jazz to trade Markkanen. The biggest losers in this entire process could be the Warriors.