NBA Rumors: LA Clippers to target 2 big-name veteran free-agent point guards

NBA Rumors: Heading into the start of free agency, the LA Clippers are preparing to target two big-name veteran point guards.
Even though there's still a chance that the LA Clippers could end up re-signing Russell Westbrook as he prepares to enter free agency, it's looking more and more as if the two sides are going to part ways this summer. It's already been reported that Westbrook could be part of the changes that the Clippers make this offseason and a new report seems to shed light on at least part of the Clippers' offseason plans include pursuing his possible replacement.
According to a recent report, the Clippers are expected to show interest in Chris Paul and/or Kyle Lowry this offseason. Lowry is a free agent after playing out the second half of this season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul may find his way to free agency as his contract for the 2024-25 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors isn't fully guaranteed.
Paul could be a free agent this summer if he's waived before June 28. If he isn't, he's likely going to remain on the Warriors roster for this season. But there's at least a shot he ends up hitting the open market this summer and if he does, the Clippers are likely to be one of the teams interested. Lowry is another natural veteran option for the Clippers as they could possibly look for depth at the lead-guard position, especially considering the uncertainty revolving around James Harden's future with the team.
The LA Clippers' offseason could hinge on what happens with Paul George
The more I think about what the offseason could hold for the Clippers, the more I believe that this summer entirely hinges on what happens on the Paul George front. What PG ends up doing this offseason could end up making or breaking how the Clippers proceed forward.
PG leaving in free agency for nothing could force the Clippers to rethink their entire build. Think of it this way; if the Clippers would lose PG in free agency, would they race to re-sign Harden? I'm not sold on that path forward. Would a duo of Harden and Kawhi Leonard, at this point in their careers, be good enough to make any level of noise in an extremely deep Western Conference?
The Clippers have a huge future-defining offseason in front of them. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out for them.