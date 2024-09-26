NBA Rumors: Lakers GM hints that the team is done building around LeBron James
NBA Rumors: There's one scenario in which the Los Angeles Lakers would be increasingly open to trading their valuable future first-round picks.
After a quiet offseason, it's become abundantly clear that the Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to make a rash move via trade just for the sake of upgrading the roster. Considering how much ground the Lakers theoretically have to make up between them and the rest of the Western Conference contenders, the only way the team should be open to a trade at this point is if it's going to significantly raise their ceiling to championship contender status in the foreseeable future.
At this point, that's probably where the front office stands considering the patience they showed this summer. The Lakers could've made multiple moves this offseason. But because the front office probably didn't believe that any of them would've leveled them up to contender status, the Lakers stood pat.
For better or worse, that does appear to be the stance for the team heading into the start of the season. But that doesn't mean the Lakers aren't open to make a trade. On the contrary, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters that the Lakers are open for business if the right deal becomes available.
Have the Los Angeles Lakers punted on the LeBron James build?
Heading into the start of the season, with essentially the same roster as last season, it's hard to argue that the Lakers haven't given up on the LeBron build. In fact, just based on this remark from Pelinka, the conclusion can be drawn that any move the Lakers make from here on out will be more about the post-LeBron years than about the immediate future.
That doesn't mean the Lakers don't want to help LeBron win another title before the end of his career, but it does mean the team is not going to mortgage the future for a move that may not have a high potential to pay off.
The Lakers can spin it however they want, but it's become clear that they're officially thinking about the future - one that doesn't involve LeBron. And this is not ground-breaking by any means. LeBron will be 40 years old in December and while he's still a great player, Father Time is bearing down and he may have 2-3 years left in the league, tops.
Los Angeles is making the smart, calculated move. The Lakers' patience over the past year and a half is deafening. It should be clear now - the Lakers are preparing for the post-LeBron years and are no longer building around him.