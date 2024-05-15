NBA Rumors: Lakers' No. 1 offseason trade target may not be Trae Young after all
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers' No. 1 offseason target may not be Trae Young after all. Instead, it could be this superstar guard.
Heading into the offseason, the overwhelming belief is that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be one of the more aggressive teams on the trade market. And before the NBA offseason has even arrived, there has been plenty of speculation to suggest that one of the top trade targets for the Lakers this summer will be Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young.
Even more so after winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, there's a growing belief that the Hawks are going to trade Young this summer and the Lakers seem like a natural fit for the playmaking superstar guard. Interestingly enough, Young may not be the Lakers' No. 1 offseason trade target for the team. Instead, it could be another superstar guard - one that has a huge decision to make regarding his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
According to a recent report, the Lakers are expected to be at the "front of the line" if Donovan Mitchell becomes available for trade this offseason. At this point, the Lakers have to be keeping a close eye on Mitchell's situation in Cleveland.
The Los Angeles Lakers would be a dream landing spot for Donovan Mitchell
In a vacuum, an argument could be made that the Lakers would be a near-perfect landing spot for Mitchell at this point in his career. Put aside whether the Lakers could put together a competitive trade offer. From a strict basketball perspective, Mitchell would fit right in with what the Lakers need in the backcourt and he would also be surrounded by the most talented supporting cast he's ever had in his career with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Behind a trio of Mitchell, LeBron, and AD, the Lakers would immediately emerge as one of the favorites in the Western Conference. If they don't have to gut their roster to pull off this deal, the Lakers would be on the same wavelength as the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves out West.
But it's far from a guarantee that the Lakers will be able to close the deal on a potential trade of Mitchell even if he becomes available. If one thing has become clear recently for the Lakers, it's that they will have options to make a big deal via trade. That's a good thing. At the same time, they're also going to have much competition in many of these pursuits.
The question is, can the Lakers get the job done this summer in finding a potential final piece of their championship puzzle?