NBA Rumors: LeBron James could be eyeing surprising job after playing career
NBA Rumors: LeBron James is not counting out the possibility of becoming a broadcaster after his playing career in the NBA.
LeBron James is approaching the end of what could end up being considered one of the best careers in the NBA. He's going to be remembered as an all-time great and for some, especially in this generation, he's going to be remembered as the best player to ever play the game. But no matter where you stand on the LeBron as an all-time great argument, there's no question he will be remembered as a generational player.
A generational player that could still continue to have a big impact on the league even after his playing career. At 39 years old, the end has to be considered near for LeBron. At this point in his career, he's probably already thinking about his post-playing career. For LeBron, anything and everything could be on the table.
When asked about the possibility of being a broadcaster after he retires from the NBA, LeBron didn't exactly shut down the question. At the same time, it also didn't seem as if he had much interest in doing it on a full-time basis.
What could await LeBron James in his post-NBA career?
Whenever LeBron does call it a career in the NBA, he's going to have almost every opportunity to do whatever he wants in his post-playing career. And if becoming a broadcaster, even it is on a part-time basis, is something LeBron would be open to, I'm sure there would be plenty of offers.
However, deep down, I don't envision LeBron becoming the next Charles Barkley. That's not exactly how LeBron is built. I can't see LeBron taking shots at players or calling out coaches. Instead, I think there's a better shot that LeBron will take the role of ownership for a team rather than be working the booth.
But, I suppose you never know. At the end of the day, LeBron will have the luxury to pretty much do whatever he wants as he approaches the next stage of his career. That's the advantage of being one of the best players in NBA history.
Before that, though, it will be interesting to see how the final few years of LeBron's career go. When talking about LeBron's post-career possibilities, it's easy to forget that he still has some time left in the league before he ultimately hangs it up.