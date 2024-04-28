NBA Rumors: NBA insider hints Lakers could make coaching change this summer?
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham may be on the hot seat as the team faces first-round elimination.
NBA Rumors: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski hints that the Los Angeles Lakers could end up making a head-coaching change this summer.
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have successfully avoided a first-round NBA Playoff sweep at the hands of the defending champion Denver Nuggets, they're still very much on the road to another disappointing end to the season. After making a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, I'm not sure the Lakers envisioned taking as big of a step back this year as they have thus far.
Short of being the first team to climb out of a 3-0 series deficit, this season is going to be remembered as a lost year for LeBron James and the Lakers. Because of that, it will open the franchise up to the potential for big changes this summer. As the Lakers prepare to embark on a pursuit for another All-Star player, which the team is hoping would act as a final piece of their championship puzzle, perhaps there are some other changes that could be on the horizon.
ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski hinted that Lakers coach Darvin Ham could be on the hot seat this summer.
It wouldn't be outlandish for the Los Angeles Lakers to search for a new head coach
From an objective standpoint, it would seem as if Ham is far from the Lakers' biggest problem heading into the offseason. However, if the Lakers do end up retooling their roster, I suppose making a change at the head coaching position would make some sense.
I suppose what it could ultimately come down to is whether there's a better option out there. And if the Lakers do make the move to fire Ham, they likely already have the next candidate already picked out. The last thing the Lakers need to do heading into the offseason is to fire Ham without a plan.
Los Angeles will already be heading into the offseason with plenty of uncertainty as they search for the final piece of their championship puzzle. Ideally, they wouldn't also have to worry about a full-blown coaching search.
However, as they near the end of what can only be defined as another disappointing ending to a season, it's entirely impossible to rule out bigger changes on the horizon for the Lakers. Los Angeles will be looking to make a move for another All-Star talent this summer. They could also be looking for a new head coach.