NBA Rumors: Wizards GM places odd label on stage of team's rebuild
NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards general manager places an odd label on where the team stands in their rebuild.
At this point, I don't think anyone would disagree with the fact that the Washington Wizards are very much in the early stages of a rebuild. That's been pretty clear with how they've operated over the past year and a half. As they continue to build the foundational core of their future, it's quite clear that there is still plenty of work to be done. Interestingly enough, Wizards general manager Will Dawkins, who was hired by the team last summer, placed the team in a somewhat odd description for the stage the team finds themselves in their rebuild.
In the words of Dawkins, the Wizards are at the "deconstruction" stage of the rebuild. To add clarity to Dawkins' comments, he believes there's a four-step process to any rebuild. As you would expect, the deconstruction is the first step - one that he believes the Wizards very much finds itself in.
And when you break down the Wizards and the roster, it does make a ton of sense. Even though the Wizards have begun to add young, intriguing players to their foundation, this is a team that still has some pieces from a previous build. When it comes to the "deconstruction" of the foundation, pieces such as Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon, and even Jonas Valanciunas fall into that category - three players who will almost certainly be on a different roster at this time next year.
What should Washington Wizards fans be excited about?
Even though the Wizards aren't expected to win many games this season, this is a team that has some pieces in place that the fan base can begin to rally around. Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is certainly one player that will demand plenty of intrigue heading into the start of the season - especially considering the struggles he experienced during his time in the NBA Summer League.
Jordan Poole, Bub Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly are other young players with plenty of promise that may or may not be considered a big part of this team's future, likely depending in how they continue to develop this season.
The Wizards still may very well be in the first step of their rebuild but, make no mistake, they could be pivoting toward the second step by the end of the season.