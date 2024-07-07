NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
NBA Trade Rumors: After the initial free-agency wave, there could still be a handful of big names on the move via an active trade market.
With the 2024 NBA Draft and the first week of NBA Free Agency in the books, we have a good sense of how the rest of this offseason is going to unfold. And with the initial free-agency frenzy officially in the books, it's only natural to begin to look at other moves that could be on the horizon this offseason.
Free agency aside for a minute, we predict a handful of big-name players that could still be on the move heading into the next phase of the NBA offseason.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
It should come as no surprise to see Zach LaVine on this list. He's a player that the Chicago Bulls have seemingly been trying to trade for the better part of the last year. Clearly, the Bulls have run into trouble in their pursuits of making a deal. However, as we inch deeper and deeper into the offseason, there's hope that the Bulls will be able to find a deal that makes sense.
The Bulls may have to attach an asset to pull off a deal for LaVine but at some point, you'd have to believe that it's something they'd be willing to do. If Chicago is ready to enter a new era for the franchise, trading LaVine is an essential step in that process. LaVine seems like a good bet to be moved at some point before the start of the season.