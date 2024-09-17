NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Over the last month or so, the NBA offseason has truly reached a standstill. That's not entirely surprising, especially after how active and hectic the start of the summer was with the draft and free agency. But the quiet of August and September isn't likely to last. Once NBA Training Camps begin to open, which is a lot sooner than later, there's a safe expectation that the rumor mill will spark up once again.
I especially believe that will be the case when it comes to the trade block. Even though the summer was filled with excitement and plenty of player movement, there were still a handful of moves that many were waiting to come to fruition that never quite did. That leads me to believe that heading into the start of the season, there could be several notable players already on the trade block. Let's begin to predict what that list could look like.
Predicting 13 Notable players who may be on the NBA trade block
Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls
It's already been reported that the Chicago Bulls could be looking to trade Nikola Vucevic. He also is on record stating he believes he could play a handful more years in the NBA. It makes the most sense for the Bulls to continue to work toward a trade as the NBA season begins. As the Bulls pivot toward a retooling or rebuilding of their roster, Vucevic remains one player that is almost certainly on the trade block for Chicago.