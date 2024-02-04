NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Must-have deadline targets for the Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have the opportunity to bolster their championship chances with a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline
By Matt Sidney
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring three must-have deadline targets that should be on the Boston Celtics' radar.
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the basketball world holds its breath in anticipation. Teams across the league are scrambling to make those pivotal moves that could very well define their season and, for some, their legacy. At the heart of this frenzy stands the Boston Celtics, a team that has dominated the league with an impressive 37-12 record.
The Celtics' blend of skill, strategy, and synergy has left opponents scrambling for answers, yet the quest for championship number 18 for the franchise is far from over. It's this relentless pursuit of greatness that makes the upcoming trade deadline not just a date on the calendar but a potential turning point in their storied legacy.
The Celtics, with their eyes firmly set on the prize, understand that the margin between glory and heartbreak in the playoffs can be razor-thin. Despite being the best team in the league, the wisdom within their front office acknowledges that even the mightiest of Goliaths can benefit from an extra slingshot.
The question then becomes: what piece can they add to an already formidable lineup? The trade deadline offers a fleeting window of opportunity for the Celtics to address this very question. The right move could very well be the catalyst that propels them towards their 18th championship.
Trade target number 1: Detroit Pistons - Alec Burks, SG/SF
Alec Burks would be a great addition to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have two star wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but could use some extra help behind them. Currently, Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett are manning those positions.
The team lacks a true shooting guard off the bench. Burks provides a reliable three-point shot as well as tertiary playmaking. The Pistons do not need Burks. They are the worst team in the NBA and could be in its history. The Celtics could grab him for a very reasonable price.
Burks gives the Celtics another option that allows Tatum and Brown to take moderately longer resting periods. The duo has been without reliable reinforcements for the past couple of seasons. This trade finally sees the stars get the support they need in order to capitalize on a successful playoff run.