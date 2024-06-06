NBA Trade Rumors: 6 'Win-now' offseason targets for Detroit Pistons to avoid misstep
NBA Trade rumors: Six win-now offseason trade candidates that could help the Detroit Pistons take a step forward in the Eastern Conference.
For the past two seasons, the Detroit Pistons have left to be desired in terms of both individual and team development. Instead of the Pistons taking a step forward in the Eastern Conference, the team has regressed a bit. It's gotten to the point where ownership is tired of losing and may be growing impatient in waiting for the team's young foundation to find its footing.
There are whispers that suggest the Pistons will head into the offseason with the intention of making a bold win-now move in an attempt to break out of irrelevancy in the conference. The challenge for the Pistons is whether they can make the right move and not necessarily a rash one that could end up costing them in the long run.
As the offseason quickly approaches, we explore six win-now trade targets that would be worth the gamble for the Pistons.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Even though Zach LaVine's trade value may be the lowest it's been since he entered the NBA, that's part of the reasoning here. It's not just that the Pistons would be able to get LaVine at a fraction of the price it will take to land another All-Star-level talent, but it's also the fact that he's going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder and that a change of scenery is something that could do wonders for him at this point in his career.
LaVine will be trying to prove everyone wrong wherever he lands next and if the Pistons are willing to take that journey with him, this is a move that could end up paying dividends for both sides.