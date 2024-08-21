NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
The start of the 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner and as we await the start of basketball, there's never an "off-season" for transactional speculation. Even though most of the big offseason moves are in the books, the new trade season will arrive eventually and the rumor mill will be back up and running in the Association.
Getting ahead of the game, we'll predict 10 star players who could surprisingly find themselves on the trade block at some point in the next trade season.
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Would it be that surprising for the new-look New York Knicks to explore the option of trading Julius Randle at some point this season? I wouldn't think so. As a player who could end up testing free agency at the end of this year, there's no guarantee he'll be back with the team - especially after the bold moves they've made in the last calendar year. Without a ton of money to dish out, re-signing Randle could prove to be costly for the Knicks.
If New York isn't ready to give Randle the huge contract that he'll likely command on the open market, he's certainly a candidate to be moved closer to the NBA Trade Deadline. Even more so if the Knicks continue to prove that they can still be successful without him playing a huge role for the team.