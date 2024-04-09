NBA Trade Rumors: Signs still point to Hawks making offseason blockbuster move
All signs continue to point to the Atlanta Hawks making one blockbuster offseason trade.
NBA Trade Rumors: As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, all signs continue to point to the Atlanta Hawks making a significant offseason move.
After what will likely be remembered as another disappointing NBA season, in which the Atlanta Hawks are going to have an abbreviated appearance in the postseason, perhaps nothing more than a game or two in the Play-In Tournament, this is a team that could be on the verge of some big changes to their roster.
As we inch closer and closer to the offseason, there continues to be a cloud of uncertainty revolving around the futures of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in Atlanta. After Murray was shopped at the trade deadline, there's a belief the Hawks could carry that business into the offseason. Similarly, there have been whispers that Trae Young is another player who could be available via trade this summer.
With options heading into the summer, there's been a quiet narrative that's been building that the Hawks will trade one of Murray or Young in a blockbuster move this offseason. And those whispers aren't going away.
As longtime NBA scribe and insider Marc Stein notes, the overwhelming belief around the league continues to grow that the Hawks are going to trade one of their All-Star caliber guards this offseason. This is a narrative that has been building since the NBA Trade Deadline and has not let up. The fact that there is somehow more smoke and not fewer months removed from the start of these whispers is quite telling.
The Atlanta Hawks could be huge players during the NBA offseason
If in fact the Hawks continue to move in this direction, they could very much be one of the big players heading into the 2024 NBA offseason. Nearly every summer, there's one or two teams that end up dictating the offseason. Last summer it was the Portland Trail Blazers. The previous one was the Utah Jazz. And this offseason, there's going to be another team that ends up carrying the torch.
With the way things have been reported of late, since the trade deadline, the Hawks could very much be the next team to control an offseason. If either Young or Murray ends up being the biggest name on the trade block, which could very much be the case, the Hawks are going to have a huge influence on how chaotic this offseason ends up being.
At least for now, it seems that the Hawks are going to explore making one blockbuster offseason move. The only question that remains, which All-Star caliber guard will the Hawks end up trading?