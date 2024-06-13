NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs could flip two top 10 picks for All-Star caliber point guard?
NBA Trade Rumors: It's speculated that the San Antonio Spurs may be willing to swap their two top 10 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft for an All-Star caliber point guard.
With the 2024 NBA Draft less than two weeks away, the speculation surrounding what can transpire this offseason is only going to grow. The NBA Draft is generally the official start of the offseason. That is the time when we'll begin to see trades and when teams will get a greater understanding of what their defined plans are going to be for the summer.
One team that could play a big role in how this offseason plays out is the San Antonio Spurs. After a sensational first year in the league in which Victor Wembanyama won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, many around the league believe that the Spurs are ready to start proactively building around a new face of the franchise. Wemby has shown enough and if the Spurs do make a splash move this offseason via trade, there wouldn't be many surprised by it.
Over the last few weeks, one young player who has been linked to the Spurs recently is Darius Garland. With a non-zero chance that he could end up on the trade block this offseason, even more so if Donovan Mitchell ends up signing a long-term extension with the team, the Spurs could make sense as a potential landing spot. Garland and Wemby could develop into quite the 1-2 punch for San Antonio down the line if this pairing were to develop.
Could the Spurs and Cavs find a middle ground on a potential trade?
The question is, what could the Spurs offer the Cavs to make them willing to pull the trigger? In a speculative conversation, it was brought up that the Spurs could offer their two top-10 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft to Cleveland as compensation.
While it would seem like a proper value on paper, if the Cavs don't have a player to target with those two top 10 picks, this is not the type of compensation that would make a ton of sense for Cleveland. A team that is looking to win now wouldn't truly benefit from having two top 10 picks in the NBA Draft this season.
And that's where this possibility kind of falls apart. Or at least the theoretical thinking behind it. Nevertheless, if Cleveland would accept such an offer, perhaps in moving those assets for another player that fits better next to Mitchell, maybe it is something that could come to fruition at the NBA Draft.
Either way, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as we get closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft.