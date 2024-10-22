Washington Wizards: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
How ready is Alex Sarr to contribute to the team?
Even though the Washington Wizards don't necessarily need Alex Sarr to be good right away, if that were to happen he would certainly help the team's development a whole lot. And as the second overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, there are certain expectations that come with being such a valued pick. Sarr wasn't especially outstanding during the NBA pre-season but he certainly did calm some nerves with his solid performance after a lackluster showing in the Summer League this offseason.
Heading into the start of the season, the hope is that Sarr can continue to build off his performance in pre-season and get off to a quick start. He's projected to be an opening night starter for the Wizards but even if he doesn't get the nod, he's likely going to see big minutes from the opening tip.
Sarr could go a long way in altering the ceiling for the Wizards this season and into the future. If Sarr does develop into a breakout star, it will completely change the outlook for the rebuilding franchise.