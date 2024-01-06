9 Young budding stars Toronto Raptors should target in Pascal Siakam trade talks
The Toronto Raptors should have a few young budding stars they should be focusing on in Pascal Siakam trade talks.
Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are still in search of their long-term answer at the power forward position and Pascal Siakam has suddenly become a viable option. If the Pacers are willing to make the move for Siakam, it's likely going to cost them greatly. One young player that the Toronto Raptors will likely target on the Pacers' roster is Jarace Walker. As a top 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Walker hasn't gotten the run that some believed he would right off the bat.
However, he's still an intriguing prospect that the retooling Raptors could look to build a Siakam return around. But Walker isn't the only other young player that will likely be of interest to the Raptors.
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
As a prolific scoring wing, Bennedict Mathurin should be on Toronto's radar as they search for more young players to retool around Scottie Barnes. Production-wise, Mathurin has taken a bit of a step back this season. However, from an efficiency standpoint, Mathurin has been improved this season.
In his sophomore season, Mathurin is averaging 14 points and four rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range. The question is, what is Indiana willing to give up for Siakam?