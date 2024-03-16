NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
New Orleans Pelicans
Best contract: Herbert Jones (3-years, $42 million)
As one of the bigger surprises in the Western Conference this season, the New Orleans Pelicans are going to have a real chance to make some noise. The best part about the strides that the Pelicans have made recently is the fact that they're so young. And Herbert Jones, an ascending 25-year-old wing certainly falls in that category. He was just re-signed to an excellent contract in which he's due a little over $40 million over the next three seasons.
As Jones continues to make strides in his game, this deal is only going to look better and better. Having him locked up for the next three seasons could pay dividends for this team.
Worst contract: Zion Williamson (4-years, $163 million)
On the flipside, you can't help but be concerned about the money Zion Williamson is lined up to make in the future with his deal, which might end up being considered the "worst" of their contracts in the future. The biggest reason why is the fact that Zion can't seem to remain healthy. At this point, Zion's talent isn't being questioned. It's his ability to stay on the floor.
Through the first few years of his career, it's entirely impossible to be confident that he will be able to avoid the injury bug. And that's a problem for the Pelicans, that they might have to address sooner rather than later, moving forward.