NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
12. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Terrence Shannon Jr., F, Illinois
With a second lottery pick thanks to the struggling Golden State Warriors, the Portland Trail Blazers will have the luxury to get creative with how they attack or approach the 2024 NBA Draft. With a solid core of backcourt and wing players (after a previous mock selection of Cody Williams), the Blazers could look to add another versatile prospect to give the team a solid foundational core heading into the offseason. One prospect that would fit what the Blazers could be looking for is Terrence Shannon Jr.
As a fifth-year senior, Shannon could represent as a prospect with much-needed experience for one of the youngest teams in the league. In his senior season with the Illini, Shannon is averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Shannon has also shown the ability to be a high-quality defender. If teams are willing to look past the fact that Shannon is going to be 24 years old by the time his rookie season begins, he could end up being an immediate contributor at the next level.