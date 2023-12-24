NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
9. Chicago Bulls - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
Looking to turn a new leaf, with the expectation that the Chicago Bulls are going to embrace a complete retooling of their roster if not a complete rebuild, this is a team that is going to enter the 2024 NBA Draft (especially if they do have a top-10 pick) with the hope of landing a player that could potentially develop into a new face of the franchise. While it's far from a given that the Bulls would be able to find one with a late top-10 pick, it's also not entirely out of the question.
Taking a high-ceiling prospect will be the key for the Bulls in their pursuits. One prospect that they could target that fits the billing is Ja'Kobe Walter. The 6-foot-5 Baylor freshman is averaging 15 points and four rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's already proving that he can be a dynamic scorer on the offensive end and a capable defender who, because of his size, may be able to guard multiple positions at the next level.
Walter is the type of firework prospect that could spark the Bulls as they head into a new direction as a franchise. He's far from a guarantee to be a star player but he could be worth the gamble late in the top-10.