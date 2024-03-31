NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Miami Heat
Burning question: Is there a next step for the Miami Heat?
Over the past few years, it hasn't been smart to question the Miami Heat. Every time it feels like the Heat is being doubted, they somehow manage to prove the naysayers wrong. However, it feels different this time around. Even though the Heat is still going to back into the playoffs, they feel somewhat stuck. Jimmy Butler is quickly aging and the pieces around him aren't perfect fits (with the exception of Bam Adebayo).
Heading into the offseason, the Heat must ask themselves if there's even a next step for this build. Jimmy Butler is also inching closer to the end of his current contract and Miami needs to make a decision on whether they're going to extend him or not.
Essentially, heading into the summer, the Heat needs to decide if they want to continue with this Jimmy build or whether they're willing to waive the white flag and pivot away toward retooling around some of the younger players on their roster. Assuming the Heat don't have another magical playoff run in them, this offseason should be very interesting in Miami.