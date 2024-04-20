NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Untouchable status: Darius Garland
Depending on how the NBA playoffs end for the Cleveland Cavaliers, this is the team that could be on the verge of some very big changes this offseason. Without being able to predict any of that, and looking at what this team went through this season, looking at a potential untouchable trade piece on the team moving forward was a bit difficult. The easy answer would be Donovan Mitchell. However, he even carries some big uncertainties with just one year remaining on his contract with the Cavs.
Aside from Mitchell, one player that perhaps the Cavs should consider an untouchable trade asset heading into the offseason if that isn't already the case, is Darius Garland. Of all the young developing players the Cavs have on their roster, Garland is the player that has shown the most consistency over the last few seasons.
Even though he struggled a bit this season due to injuries, and his counting stats certainly reflect that, Garland is a player that appears to be a long-term mainstay for the Cavs moving forward.