NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
18. Tobias Harris, Unrestricted
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to retool their roster around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid this offseason, there's a very good chance that Tobias Harris is going to end up on the outside looking in on this most recent build for the team. With that assumption in place, it'll be interesting to see how the market ends up developing for Harris. Even though he's on the latter end of his career, Harris could still emerge as a productive player next season. He may not be a prototypical No. two or three, but he could still be a valuable contributor to a team that is trying to make some waves in the playoffs.
One potential option that I could see arising at some point this offseason is a potential sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. Chicago is likely going to retool their roster similarly this summer and still wants to emerge next season as a competitive playoff contender.
Harris may not be a sexy offseason signing, but he could be a player that helps the Bulls remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.
Prediction: Chicago Bulls