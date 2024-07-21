NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Brooklyn Nets
Player who needs a fresh start: Ben Simmons
Now that the Brooklyn Nets have finally made it clear that they're going to pivot towards a full-on rebuild, marked by the Mikal Bridges trade to the New York Knicks, I can't help but feel as if Ben Simmons deserves another fresh start at this point in his career. Even though he's entering the final year of his contract, Simmons is going to need to be put in a position where he can simply play basketball freely without any expectations.
Now that the Nets are entering a rebuild, you can make the argument that Simmons has that exact opportunity in Brooklyn. However, without much of a supporting cast, it's going to be difficult to find a huge role for Simmons this year. Brooklyn is going to prioritize developing their young players, and Simmons is unlikely to be considered a big part of the franchise's future.
Because of that, there is a scenario in which the Nets hold Simmons out of action in an attempt to find a trade for him at the deadline. If that does end up being the case, it's pretty clear that Simmons desperately needs to find a fresh start before he hits the free agency market next summer.