NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Denver Nuggets
Realistic trade deadline target: Marcus Smart
The defending champion Denver Nuggets are seemingly operating under the radar in the Western Conference. You can bet, though, that once the playoffs roll around this team will be considered the favorite to come out of the West. With all due respect to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Nuggets are going to be the team everyone circles heading into the postseason in the West.
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Nuggets can hammer home that idea by making a move for a difference-maker who can come off the bench for the team. It's tough to find a player who can make a huge difference on both ends of the floor as Marcus Smart can. Who knows if the Memphis Grizzlies would entertain trading him at the deadline, but he's a target that makes a lot of sense for a Nuggets team that is looking to add another piece as they look to repeat.
I'd be shocked if the Grizzlies weren't at least willing to listen to trade offers; that's ultimately why I list him as a realistic trade candidate for the Nuggets to pursue.