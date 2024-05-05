NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
10. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Ron Holland, G, G League Ignite
Admittedly, I'm not sure there's anyone who knows for certainty what the Houston Rockets are going to do heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. With a projected top-10 pick, the Rockets could use this asset in a trade and attempt to add another veteran difference-maker as they try to take another step forward at the Western Conference next season. At the same time, they could try to snag a diamond in the rough late in the lottery as they continue to try to build their young foundational core. Either way, the Rockets are sitting in a good position heading into the offseason.
If they were to make a selection with this pick, Ron Holland could be an intriguing prospect for the Rockets. Considering inconsistency and uncertainty that may lie ahead for Jalen Green heading into the summer, Holland could be another developing wing that the Rockets could find value in.
As a player who has promise as a two-way potential star down the line, Holland could be a good investment at this point in the first round for a team like the Rockets. Especially if they're not completely sold on Green's future with the team.